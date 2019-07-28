LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police say a man accused in a slew of robberies in the Preston Highway area has been arrested.

Demetri Macklin, 47, is facing 6 charges of robbery in the first degree.

Police believe Macklin committed 6 business robberies stemming back to May. They allege that he robbed several Subway locations, including the same location twice, a Moby Dick, Little Caesar’s and a dry-cleaning business.

Macklin is currently being a held at Metro Corrections on a $50,000 full cash bond.

He’s expected to appear in court on Aug. 5.

