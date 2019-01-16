LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened in Old Louisville on Jan. 16.

According to LMPD, a woman has been shot in the head at the intersection of South Fourth St. and Kentucky St. She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Woman shot in car at 4th and Kentucky

Dennis Ting

Twenty-seven-year-old Keturah Dixon is charged with attempted murder and assault.

According to a police report, Dixon was involved in a domestic dispute with the woman and fired one shot that led to life-threatening injuries.

Dixon's bond was set at $250,000.