LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened in Old Louisville on Jan. 16.
According to LMPD, a woman has been shot in the head at the intersection of South Fourth St. and Kentucky St. She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
Dennis Ting
Twenty-seven-year-old Keturah Dixon is charged with attempted murder and assault.
According to a police report, Dixon was involved in a domestic dispute with the woman and fired one shot that led to life-threatening injuries.
Dixon's bond was set at $250,000.