Louisville man arrested in relation to December double homicide in Old Louisville

LMPD said when they arrived at a parking lot on the 1600 block of Arthur Street, they found two men who had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been charged with murder in relation to a double homicide in December 2022.

Louisville Metro Police said when they arrived at a parking lot on the 1600 block of Arthur Street, they found two men who had been shot. Those men were 24-year-old Jimy Mejias and 28-year-old Kenneth Sauer.

Police said Sauer died at the scene, and Mejias died at UofL Hospital.

Officers said they arrested 31-year-old Kelen Slaughter on Thursday morning.

He was charged with murder, robbery, trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) complicity, trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) complicity, and trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) complicity.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.