Louisville man arrested in relation to December double homicide in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been charged with murder in relation to a double homicide in December 2022.
Louisville Metro Police said when they arrived at a parking lot on the 1600 block of Arthur Street, they found two men who had been shot. Those men were 24-year-old Jimy Mejias and 28-year-old Kenneth Sauer.
Police said Sauer died at the scene, and Mejias died at UofL Hospital.
Officers said they arrested 31-year-old Kelen Slaughter on Thursday morning.
He was charged with murder, robbery, trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) complicity, trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) complicity, and trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) complicity.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.