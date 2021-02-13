Police arrest protester accused of blocking intersection, attacking car in December

According to court documents, 19-year-old Jacoby Glenn is charged in connection to the incident on December 10 at Brook and Jefferson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a downtown protester accused of blocking an intersection and attacking a car in December.

Police said Glenn jumped on the hood of a car that was trying to pass the blocked intersection. He allegedly chased the car down and hit it.

Glenn is also facing charges in connection to a protest on January 6.

