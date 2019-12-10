(WHAS11)- LMPD is investigating an overnight shooting involving a man and a woman.

Police was called to the 1600 block of W. Ormsby around 3 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman had been shot.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.