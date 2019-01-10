LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a man’s death in Frankfort.

Police say the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang up call from a home on Pea Ridge Road just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers went to check out the location of the call’s origin, they discovered 73-year-old Ronald Thornton with multiple gunshot wounds.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office says Thornton died around 7:47 a.m.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to this incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Kentucky State Police Frankfort Post at (502) 227-2221.

The investigation is ongoing.

