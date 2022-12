Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer

Police say five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital.

EDDYVILLE, Ky. — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said.

The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the inmates used a weapon to attack the officer, who suffered multiple injuries, the statement said.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation is continuing and will be presented to a grand jury in Lyon County when it is complete.

