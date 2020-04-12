x
Police: 4 arrested in Bardstown narcotics bust

Bardstown police say they found close to four and a half pounds of suspected methamphetamine and over $71,000 at the home.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — According to a release from the Bardstown Police Department, four people were arrested after a narcotics investigation. 

The investigation which took place on Dec. 3 led officers to a residence on Kennedy Avenue in Bardstown. 

Upon searching the premises, police seized approximately four and a half pounds of suspected methamphetamine, two handguns and over $71,000. 

Additionally, police seized one vehicle and assorted drug paraphernalia across the home. 

Credit: Bardstown Police Department

The four people arrested were Johnathan Clark, Amber Morgan, Rachel Fox and Robin McFadden. 

The four remain in jail at this time. 

    

