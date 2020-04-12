Police: 4 arrested in Bardstown narcotics bust

Bardstown police say they found close to four and a half pounds of suspected methamphetamine and over $71,000 at the home.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — According to a release from the Bardstown Police Department, four people were arrested after a narcotics investigation.

The investigation which took place on Dec. 3 led officers to a residence on Kennedy Avenue in Bardstown.

Upon searching the premises, police seized approximately four and a half pounds of suspected methamphetamine, two handguns and over $71,000.

Additionally, police seized one vehicle and assorted drug paraphernalia across the home.

The four people arrested were Johnathan Clark, Amber Morgan, Rachel Fox and Robin McFadden.

The four remain in jail at this time.

