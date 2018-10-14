LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police searching for answers after two people are dead following a shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Sunday.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Goldsmith Lane just after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male and female victim inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear if the shooting was domestic related.

No further information was given.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

