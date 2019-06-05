SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A man was arrested after police said he fatally stabbed another man and physically assaulted a woman in Shively on May 3, Oaks day.

The Shively Police Department said the incident began when the stabbing victim took a female to a Shively residence on May 3 at about 10:30 a.m. The female was getting her possessions from the residence of another man, identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Nelson.

Nelson lived at that residence and he became angry and physically assaulted the female while she was getting her possessions, police said. Nelson then got into an altercation with the man who drove the woman to the residence. That is when he stabbed the other man in the neck, police said.

The stabbing victim then tried to leave the scene in his vehicle. He crashed just north of Algonquin Parkway and Dixie Highway. Police said they believe the crash probably occurred due to blood loss.

When police responded to the crash, the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman did not have life-threatening injuries. The two victims do have a child together.

Nelson was arrested on Saturday morning in Jeffersonville, Ind. He is being held at a Jeffersonville jail.

The identity of the stabbing victim has not been released but police said they believe he is in his twenties.

Nelson will be charged with murder, wanton endangerment and assault, according to police in Shively.