LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are looking for answers after a shooting killed one and injured another near a local elementary school.

Police were called to the 3200 block of South Crums Lane just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found two victims in their 20’s on the grounds of Crums Lane Elementary School. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to University Hospital. That victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it’s still early in the investigation but say they do not know why both men were on the grounds as there were no after-school activities going on.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV