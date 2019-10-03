LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during a physical altercation on Bardstown Road.

Officials with Metro Police say West Buechel Police contacted their Homicide Unit for assistance regarding that assault around 2:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, two men got into a fight near the Bashford Manor Walmart around 2:05 p.m., resulting in one of them being stabbed in the head.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. That victim's identity is not yet known.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.