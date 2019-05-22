KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- The American Airlines pilot who has been indicted for a triple murder in 2015 in Christian County was in court on May 22 to enter his plea.

Christian Martin pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing. He was arrested at the Muhammad Ali International Airport on May 11.

Police said Martin is accused of killing Calvin Phillips, his wife Pamela Phillips, and their neighbor Edward Dansereau in Pembroke, Ky in 2015.

Martin is facing three counts of murder, a count of arson and several other charges.

His next pretrial conference is on July 10 at 11 a.m.

