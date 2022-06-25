Man killed in downtown shooting near Louisville hospital, LMPD investigates

Police say no other victims have been located at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following a reported shooting in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were responding to a report of a shooting on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Hancock Street.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near the intersection of South Shelby Street and East Muhammed Ali Boulevard, a few blocks away from the University of Louisville Hospital.

The unidentified man was taken to UofL Hospital in "serious condition," a department spokesperson said. He died in the hospital an hour later.

No other victims have been located at this time.

LMPD's Homicide Unit investigation remains on-going. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police by calling the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673.

