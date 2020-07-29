1 person seriously injured in Louisville shooting, police say

Those with information in this case are asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in serious condition after a shooting police believe happened in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 3500 block of W. Broadway around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Later, they learned of a shooting victim “walk-in” at University of Louisville Hospital. They believe she was shot in the area of W. Broadway they originally responded to.

The victim is in serious condition but stable.

LMPD’s Major Crime Unit is investigating and there are currently no suspects.

