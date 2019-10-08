LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning.

This incident happened around 6:16 a.m. August 10 in the 12000 block of Dixie Highway.

According to police, a male pedestrian in his 50's was not in a crosswalk going across Dixie Highway in low light conditions. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle going northbound.

Police say the pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and was cited for not having an operator's license.

