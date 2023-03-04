LMPD: Man dies after hit-and-run on Cane Run Road

The incident happened at Cane Run Road and Shanks Lane around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in southwest Louisville.

The incident happened at Cane Run Road and Shanks Lane around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified the person killed as 42-year old Denny Ferguson.

According to their preliminary investigation, Ferguson was allegedly in the crosswalk when he was hit by two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles remained at the scene but did not have any other information regarding the second vehicle.

Police are continuing their investigation and interviewing witnesses.

If you were in the area and have information that may help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.