Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run near PRP, police say

Police said though the vehicle was found at the scene, it appeared that the driver had fled.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a driver hit them with their car and fled the scene near PRP on Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was run over on Global Drive and Greenbelt Highway, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found the pedestrian had died and while the suspected vehicle was still there, the driver and any possible passengers had fled the scene before police had arrived.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling this hit-and-run investigation. As of 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, no suspects were in custody.

LMPD say they haven't yet found any witnesses so if anyone has any information, they are asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

