Judge: Home incarceration for pardoned man facing new charge

LONDON, Ky. — A Kentucky man charged with murder in federal court after his state homicide conviction was pardoned by a former governor will be released on bond pending trial.

News outlets report that Patrick Baker will be placed in home incarceration with electronic monitoring of his whereabouts.

Prosecutors objected, arguing that Baker would pose a potential threat to the community. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram's order on Wednesday says “strict conditions” including 24-hour-a-day lockdown at his fiancée’s Frankfort home “will sufficiently mitigate the evident danger risks.”

Baker was charged last week in the fatal shooting of Donald Mills.

