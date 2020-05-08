1 dead, 1 injured in Parkland double shooting

MetroSafe said the incident happened at 26th and Greenwood around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is dead, and another person has been injured following a double shooting in Parkland.

Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the shooting at South 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located the victims at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man, believed to be in his 30’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to UofL Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

