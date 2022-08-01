14-year-old boy in hospital recovering after Friday night shooting

The teen is expected to survive his injuries. It's unknown at this time what led up to the shooting or where it initially took place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen is in the hospital recovering from a shooting that occurred late Friday night in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting near 22nd Street and St. Louis Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot when they arrived.

An LMPD spokesperson said the teen was alert and conscious when he was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said he had non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Upon further investigation, LMPD said it appears the shooting took place at a different, unknown location.

There are no suspects nor clear reason for how the shooting occurred, but LMPD said the 2nd Division is investigating.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the case call 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.