Crime

Man found shot inside wrecked vehicle in Louisville, police investigating

Louisville police responded to the call around 8:10 p.m. according to Officer Beth Ruoff.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — A man has been sent to UofL Hospital after being shot and wrecking a vehicle into a pole, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the 2200 block of West Burnett Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood around 8:10 p.m. Monday. 

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. 

Ruoff said the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She said police are investigating, and there are no suspects in custody.

Ruoff asks if anyone knows anything to call 574-LMPD (5673) or leave an anonymous tip at their online portal.

