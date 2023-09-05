Stabbing leaves man injured in Park DuValle

Police said the victim was injured in the 2800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A stabbing in the Park DuValle neighborhood has left a man injured.

Metro Police officers were called to the 2800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue just before 4 p.m. after the reported incident.

In their preliminary investigation, police said the stabbing stemmed from a reported fight inside of a home and one of the men suffered a “laceration” to the arm.

An ambulance was reportedly called, and the victim refused treatment.

LMPD said they detained the other man involved and he is being question.

No further information was made available.

The Second Division will handle the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.