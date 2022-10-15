Man treated for graze wounds after shooting in Park DuValle

Police said the victim was shot in the 3200 block of Wilson Avenue but walked to the Beech Street for help Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is being treated at the hospital after a shooting in Park DuValle.

Metro Police said their officers were called out to the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a man who had two graze wounds from gunshots.

In their preliminary investigation, police said the victim had actually been shot in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue but walked to Beech Street where police were called.

The man had not been cooperative with police and EMS but was alert and talking while he was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

