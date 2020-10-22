Woman charged with murder after shooting in Paoli

Indiana State Police said Sabrina Dunn has been charged in the murder of William Dunn, who was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

PAOLI, Ind. — A woman has been charged with murder after a shooting in Orange County, Indiana State Police (ISP) said.

According to police, the shooting happened in a home on College Hill Street in Paoli, Ind. sometime before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. Police identified the man as 51-year-old William Dunn.

During their investigation, Indiana State Police learned that the homeowner, 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn, had shot William Dunn. ISP detectives found probable cause to charge Sabrina Dunn with murder.

Sabrina Dunn was taken into custody and taken to the Orange County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.