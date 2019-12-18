PAOLI, Ind. — Paoli Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were heard In a Walmart parking lot.

Paoli PD was called around 7:13 p.m. December 17 to a Walmart in the 700 block of N. Gospel Street in Paoli, Ind.

The initial investigation determined there were several shots fired by two individuals. This incident is believed to be isolated and no longer active.

Police believe there is no continuing danger for Paoli residents.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Detective Shane Staggs with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at 1-800-742-7475 or Detective Brandon Mesarosh with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.