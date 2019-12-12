The man found guilty but mentally ill in the attempted murder of an Indiana police trooper has been sentenced.



A judged sentenced Oscar Kays to 25 years level one community corrections.

The 81-year-old shot Trooper Morgenn Evans back in December 2018 when he was pulled over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

RELATED: Man found guilty but mentally ill in shooting of ISP trooper in Dec. 2017



Evans was trying to handcuff him to take him to the station when a fight broke out.



During the fight, police say Kays pulled out a handgun and shot Evans hitting him in the head.



The trooper was treated for a graze wound.



“To not send you to prison... is extraordinary. Not anything I expected to do in my career” Judge Fleece stated.

The judge says Kays home will be periodically searched to ensure he doesn't have access to guns and he is no longer allowed to drive.

