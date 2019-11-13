JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.- Moments after being found guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of an Indiana State Police trooper, Oscar Kays, 81, returned home with his family.

In a case that Judge Steven Fleece described as "unique," Kays was officially found guilty but mentally ill of attempted murder and guilty of resisting arrest but was found not guilty of aggravated battery.

"There was no doubt in my mind that when you shoot a police officer who is trying to detain you, that constitutes the crime of attempted murder in the state of Indiana," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "That is indeed what the judge found in this case."

Fleece also allowed Kays to return home with his family under strict rules that he will not be allowed to leave except for medical appointments. These were also the conditions for him leading up to his bench trial.

"Our biggest concern all along is let him be with his family, even if his freedom is restricted," defense attorney Brian Butler said. "Really, jail or prison at this time is no place for someone like Oscar Kays when he's having these medical conditions."

The charges stemmed from an incident in Dec. 2017 when Kays shot ISP Trooper Morgenn Evans in the head after a fight broke out during a traffic stop. According to the police report, Evans had pulled over Kays, then 79, whom he suspected was driving while intoxicated.

Evans led Kays through a field sobriety test and was trying to handcuff him to take him back to the police station for a certified chemical test when, according to police, there was a fight, during which Kay shot Evans.

The bullet grazed Evans head, though then-ISP Sellersburg spokesperson Jerry Goodin said at the time the shot would have been fatal if it had been just a fraction of an inch away. Evans testified Tuesday he still has health problems resulting from the shooting.

In his explanation for why Kays would be allowed to return home before his sentencing, Fleece cited testimony from witnesses that pointed towards Kays' deteriorating mental conditions.

During closing arguments, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull argued that Kays had intended to kill Evans when he pulled the trigger. He claimed Kays specifically targeted Evans because of his position as an Indiana State Police trooper.

"You have to hold the line that if you'd shoot a police officer as they're trying to arrest or detain you, that constitutes that crime," he said. "Otherwise I feel like it's going to embolden the criminal elements in the community to be violent to police officers. Certainly, the facts supported that in this case."

Kays' defense argued he did not intend to murder Evans, but instead was trying to go home during the traffic stop. Defense attorney Brian Butler argued several times Kays' dementia led to the uncharacteristic act of violence towards Butler. He said the designation of "mentally ill" in the verdict helps accomplish part of his goal.

"It differentiates why this happens and he's not just this evil man that had some desire to murder a state trooper," he said. "It was a man who lived a very good life and tragically things have deteriorated mentally for him, which led to an awful situation."

Kays is due back in court for his sentencing on Dec.12 at 10 a.m.

