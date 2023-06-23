Operation Havana Highway | Louisville police find 30 stolen/cloned cars in illegal car ring

LMPD said the total value of the stolen vehicles they recovered is estimated over $3.1 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after they found 30 stolen vehicles on Monday.

Louisville Metro Police's 6th Division Unit, along with the help of several other units, conducted multiples search warrants across Jefferson County stemming from a criminal enterprise stolen car ring.

In an investigation LMPD is calling "Operation Havana Highway", officers said these vehicle thefts happened all over the country. Police said the suspects used vehicle cloning, title falsification, and narcotics distribution.

Vehicle cloning is when someone steals the identity of a legitimately-owned vehicle and puts it on a stolen car.

Approximately 30 stolen/cloned vehicles, three car haulers, a travel trailer, and a boat were all recovered by LMPD. In addition, officers said they seized weed and cocaine.

In a video LMPD posted on Facebook, they included pictures of all the vehicles they seized. Some of vehicles recovered include Tahoe's, Denali's, Range Rover's, Corvettes, a BMW i8, a Bentley, and a Maserati.

Police said the total value of the stolen vehicles the department recovered is estimated over $3.1 million.

LMPD reported that several people were charged; this is an open and active investigation.

