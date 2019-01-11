JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — (WHAS11)-Nearly 60 alleged drug dealers are off the Southern Indiana streets thanks to three Southern Indiana police departments.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office and the FBI teamed up to take the suspects down in what they call Operation Fall Recall.

Officials say they made 58 arrests so far, there’s 12 federal charges and a total of 122 felony charges. Through investigation there are also 13 misdemeanors with 12 guns seized, several pounds of meth and smaller amounts of heroin and cocaine and detectives are saying the recall is far from over.

The investigators thanks the public for their help in making this operation a success.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



