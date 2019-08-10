LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed and two were injured in an overnight shooting in Louisville on Monday night.

According to LMPD, officers went to the 700 block of Garland Avenue around midnight on the report of a shooting. This is between S. 7th Street and S. 8th Street.

When they arrived, they found three people who had been shot. One person died at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police have not released any information on the identities of these victims.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. They do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD(5673).

Editor's Note: The original headline of this story listed Garland Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood. This has been corrected.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.