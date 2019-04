MetroSafe has reported a shooting in the 1300 block of S. 20th Street.

According to police, a person was found by a homeowner in front of their house. It appears that the person was shot.

MetroSafe confirms that the person has died. LMPD is investigating this incident as a homicide. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.