One person dead in Portland neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance says officers responded to 25th and Broadway just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late teens, early 20s with a gunshot wound Vance said.

Vance says he died at the scene.

No other information about the man has been released.

Police ask if anyone knows anything to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

