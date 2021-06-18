Police investigate deadly shooting in Louisville

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the scene at Greenwood Ave. and 40th Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood Friday evening.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the scene at Greenwood Ave. and 40th Street. That's where they located a male, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died. His name has not been released.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD and may remain anonymous.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.