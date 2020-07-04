LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital after leading police on a chase which ended in a crash in Jefferson County.

According to police, officers located a vehicle reported stolen from Bowling Green on Preston Highway near South Park Rd. and attempted a traffic stop. The driver and passenger fled in the vehicle a short distance and crashed into a tractor trailer which was turning onto Preston Highway from the Gene Snyder ramp.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, and the passenger, a 15-year-old male, were transported to University of Louisville Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

The 15-year-old was cited and released to his parents. The 18-year-old remains in the hospital and charges against him are pending.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

