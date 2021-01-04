LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

Police say the victims were located on N. 21st Street sometime around 11 p.m. Both were taken to UofL Hospital. LMPD continues to investigate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), one man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of North 21st Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A short time later, police located a second victim in the 300 block of N. 21st St. The man was also taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit continues investigating the matter.

