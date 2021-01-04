LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), one man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of North 21st Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
A short time later, police located a second victim in the 300 block of N. 21st St. The man was also taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit continues investigating the matter.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.