An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood left one person dead and another in the hospital.

According to LMPD, officers were notified of a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found a young man in the 2500 block of St. Xavier Street who had been shot.

A few moments later, there was a report of another man who had been shot. Officers found the second victim in the 2500 block of Bank Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The first victim, who was under 18, died at the hospital. The second victim appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that both of the victims were shot on Bank Street and the first victim ran to St. Xavier. There are no arrests or suspects in this case. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.