LOUISVILLE, Ky (WHAS11) — One man died after a fatal collision on I-264W Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police were dispatched to I-264W at Taylor Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 for a two-vehicle collision.

Police said upon arrival one of the motorists had died at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident, and all four lanes westbound of I-264 are now open.

© 2018 WHAS-TV