One dead after shooting early Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, LMPD’s Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Sunset.

Once on scene they located a woman who was outside and had at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported to University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit is currently investigating and no arrests have been made yet.

To anyone with information, call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

We will update this story as more information is released.

