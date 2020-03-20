LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of S. 41st St. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

