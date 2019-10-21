LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the victims in a double shooting on Goldsmith Lane has died as a result of his injuries.

The shooting happened on October 16 in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane. Matthew Martin is accused of shooting two people during an argument. Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and one has since passed.

Martin now faces a murder charge.

RELATED | Louisville man arrested after shooting leaves 2 in critical condition

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.