Police: Olmstead Academy North principal arrested in Bullitt County incident

According to police, Leroy Littles, Sr. is being charged over an incident that happened on Christmas Day 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School's principal was arrested on his first day.

According to officials, Leroy Littles, Sr. is being charged over an incident that happened on Christmas Day 2022.

Sheriff Walt Sholar said it happened in Bullitt County but he was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. He is being held at Metro Corrections.

According to arrest records, Littles is charged with assault and terroristic threatening.

JCPS said Littles has spent more than 16 years in the district and took over as Olmstead Academy North's principal on Monday.

He was the assistant principal for the Health and Science Academy at Valley High School before becoming a principal intent at Waggener High School.

In a letter sent to parents, Nate Meyer, assistant superintendent for Accelerated Improvement Schools, said JCPS is following normal procedures for allegations related to staff members.

Meyer added Assistant Principal Ebony Booker will now be in charge.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.