OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – An Oldham County High School teacher has been arrested for having sex with a student, according to Oldham County Police.

Haley A. Reed, 35, admitted to engaging in sex acts with the student approximately eight times from April 1, 2018, to June 1, 2018. According to police, the incidents occurred on the school property after hours.

Reed is facing multiple charges including rape, sodomy and unlawful exchange with a minor.

