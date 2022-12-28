Police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Day

Upon arrival, Oldham County Police say EMS found 60-year-old Gage Thurman unresponsive and off the roadway with "visible head trauma."

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Oldham County on Christmas Day.

Oldham County Police (OCPD) says their dispatch received a call a little after 6 p.m. about a person who was struck by a car in the 6100 block of West Ky Highway 146.

Officers say they determined, via video camera, that the suspect's vehicle is a dark grey SUV. In addition, they say the vehicle will most likely have damage to the front or passenger side.

OCPD is requesting anyone who may have information concerning this incident to please contact the department at 502-222-1300 or online at OCPD's anonymous tip line.

The investigation is ongoing with no additional information available.

