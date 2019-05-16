LA GRANGE, Ky. — One Oldham County man was arrested on rape and assault charges after a woman said she was driving the stranger home from a gas station when he stabbed and sexually assaulted her.

According to his arrest citation, a woman said she drove Eric Dewayne Johnson, 36, from a Circle K in La Grange to an unknown location where he forcibly removed her from the vehicle, stabbed her in the leg and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said she lost consciousness during the assault, and was later treated for a laceration to the back of her head and wound in her thigh.

Police said Johnson was identified through Circle K's surveillance video, and evidence was recovered from his house related to the assault.