OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An Oldham County bus driver has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol with children on her bus.

Police say Lesley Harvey had more than 30 children on the bus when she backed into utility poles in a Crestwood subdivision earlier this month. A test at the hospital showed she had a blood alcohol level of .13.

In addition to DUI, Harvey also pleaded guilty to 33 counts of wanton endangerment, one for each student on the bus.





