CRESTWOOD, Ky. — An Oldham County man was arrested for assault after police said he partially paralyzed a man outside his apartment complex.

Aurelio Garrido said he was grilling food with some friends in the parking lot of his apartment complex at around 3 a.m. Dec. 9 when Angel Loaisiga hit him so hard he was knocked to the ground. He was then kicked and struck repeatedly.

Garrido said Loaisiga then took a pistol from his truck and threatened to shoot anyone who approached him when neighbors attempted to pull him off.

The next day, Garrido was taken to UofL Hospital. The assault caused bleeding on his brain, resulting in seizures and partial paralysis. 29-year-old Loaisiga was arrested and charged with assault March 4.

Please contact the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300 if you have any information about this incident.

More on WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.