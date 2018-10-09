LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Oldham County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a recent burglary.

According to a report, police responded to the 10000 block of U.S. 42 on Sept. 7 around 3:30 a.m. after a report of a burglary.

Police say six males entered a residence, three which were armed.

Police captured 2 white males on video while they were inside the residence.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.

