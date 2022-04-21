LMPD: Man arrested, charged with murder for fatally shooting girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said they have arrested and charged a man for fatally shooting his girlfriend Thursday morning in an apartment in Old Louisville.
Police said Anthony Bedford has been charged with one count each of murder--domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in a controlled substance.
An LMPD spokesperson said that the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street.
Police said when officers arrived at the residence, they found Bedford in the apartment, along with his girlfriend who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
The spokesperson said that the girlfriend was pronounced dead at the scene while Bedford was taken into custody for further questioning.
He was charged a short time later.
