LMPD: Man arrested, charged with murder for fatally shooting girlfriend

LMPD said the fatal shooting happened early Thursday morning in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said they have arrested and charged a man for fatally shooting his girlfriend Thursday morning in an apartment in Old Louisville.

Police said Anthony Bedford has been charged with one count each of murder--domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in a controlled substance.

An LMPD spokesperson said that the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street.

Police said when officers arrived at the residence, they found Bedford in the apartment, along with his girlfriend who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

The spokesperson said that the girlfriend was pronounced dead at the scene while Bedford was taken into custody for further questioning.

He was charged a short time later.

