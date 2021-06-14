x
Breaking News
Crime

LMPD: Man found dead with 'obvious trauma' in Old Louisville

Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers found a man dead from 'some type of obvious trauma.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said one man was dead when officers arrived at the report of person down in Old Louisville.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said 4th Division officers responded to a call at the 1300 block of Floyd Street at around 8 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, Mitchell said they found a man dead from "some type of obvious trauma."

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline (502) 574-LMPD.

